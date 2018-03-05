Fatal Single Snowmobile Collision on Lake Panache

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018, Police received a call regarding a single snowmobile collision on Lake Panache approximately 5 km from Panage Bay Marina.

The driver and single rider on the snowmobile lost control and was ejected from the machine. An air ambulance was requested due to the remote location of the collision. The air ambulance arrived on scene prior to Police arrival and transported the 28-year old woman to hospital. Unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Traffic Management Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 extension 2414.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the woman during this extremely difficult time. Her name will not be released and we ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy while they grieve the loss of their loved one.