EVELYN PATTISON (NEE GALBRAITH) October 14, 1920 – March 2, 2018

Evelyn Pattison passed away peacefully at the age of 97 at the Manitoulin Lodge. Born in Campbell Township, she was the daughter of the late James Galbraith and the late Grace Galbraith (nee Griffin). Predeceased by her husbands Warren Legge (1972) and James Pattison (1986). Beloved mother of Ted Legge (Georganne), Owen Legge (Shirley), Keith Legge (Tammy) all of Mindemoya, Jack Legge (Ethel) of Sudbury and Bev McDemid (David) of Providence Bay. Predeceased by her daughter June Lewis and her son-in-law Earl. Survived by her siblings Mildred McComick (Bill – predeceased), Leona Sloss (Chester – predeceased) and sister-in-law Lavina Gailbraith. Predeceased by brother Ransford Galbraith and sister Lorma Middaugh and brother-in-law Bill. She will be remembered dearly by her grandchildren Donald, Mike, Larry, Steven (predeceased), Cynthia, Kim, Ed, Julie, Jackie, Wayne, Stephanie, Melanie, Angela, Terri and Pamela, along with their partners, 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn was a woman of strength and endurance who gave a special quality to all who knew her. Throughout her life she was always busy with family, her love of cooking and baking, sewing and needlework, her garden and flowers. Many hold a legacy of her handiwork whether it be a prize-winning quilt, doily or a copy of her delicious recipes. She was a predominant lady within the community and province for her volunteerism with numerous organizations through the years, always available to give a helping hand. She loved to travel and loved her time playing cards, especially cribbage and euchre with family and friends. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of your choice; however due to the love, care and support over the past nine years, we would appreciate your expression of sympathy be extended to the Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary, Inc. or the Angel Bus in her memory. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held in May (date and time to be confirmed) followed by a committal service in the Mindemoya cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Simpson Funeral Home in Gore Bay, ON.