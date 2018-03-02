SHESHEGWANING—The community of Sheshegwaning First Nation held its annual winter fun days event this past weekend.

The events got started last Friday evening with a family dance at the community complex with music being provided by Island disc jockey Blake Debassige.

Saturday provided a beautiful day weather-wise for the day’s activities, most of them being held outside. A hearty breakfast was held first thing in the morning, followed by everyone building cardboard sleds for the races held on Sunday at the sliding hill at the lake.

Murray Still, of the UCCMM Anishinabek Police Services, was on hand with his radar gun to clock all the participants slap shots in the radar slap shot contest. The winner overall was Nick Bush.

After lunch the afternoon was filled with numerous events. There was a tea boiling contest held among four teams. The Joseph Laford team won this contest. This was followed by the log sawing, nail driving and tug of war contests.

A hungry group of participants took part in the stew/scone judging and dinner held inside the complex to round out Saturday’s activities.

Sunday events included a broom ball game at the rink, and the noon judging of the entries in the snow sculpture contest.

Later the cardboard sled races were held at the sliding hill at the lake and a snowshoe hike got everyone ready for the closing ceremony and prize awards. Cash prizes were handed out to the winners of the snow sculpture contest, the cardboard sled contest and the stew and scone contest at the closing and awards ceremony.