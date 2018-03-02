Public defibrillator credited with saving Killarney citizen’s life

KILLARNEY—Thanks to Killarney municipal staff and local citizens, and the automatic external defibrillator (AEDs) supplied through the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board program (funded by the Heart and Stroke Foundation, and placed in the community building by the municipality of Killarney), a local resident was saved after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

A Manitoulin-Sudbury (DSB) release explains that, “on January 30, Killarney municipal staff and citizens jumped into action when a local resident suffered a SCA while playing hockey at the community arena. The quick action of each of these people quite definitely saved the life of this gentleman.”

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was initiated by some of the bystanders, while others retrieved the (AEDs) supplied through Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) program.

“CPR was continued, and the AED was used to facilitate defibrillation. This event is an example of why we were so focused at getting into the PAD program,” said DSB Board Chair Les Gamble, adding that, “the quick actions of those around and proximity of the AED created the opportunity to save a life, and that is exactly what these people did.”

Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB paramedics arrived on scene within minutes of the event and determined that the patient had a return of spontaneous circulation, resulting from the bystanders actions. Paramedics managed the patient’s ventilatory status and continued stabilization and treatment while transporting him to Health Sciences North, in Sudbury, the release explained.

“It was thanks to the (Killarney) municipal staff and the local citizen initially, and the paramedics that saved the life of this gentleman. And it shows how important these AED’s can be, and that they are used,” said Fern Dominelli, CAO of the Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB. “We have 140 AEDs in communities all over the area, and they are out there to help save lives. This was the second case of someone’s life being saved using the AED’s the first case in Wiikwemikoong involving an off-duty paramedic (last year).”

Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB, in conjunction with community partners, has successfully purchased and deployed over 140 AEDs within the area over the course of the last 10 years. This program had been made possible through donations from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, the provincial and federal governments, and Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB.

Paramedic Services Chief Robert Smith stated that the rapid actions of those involved directly contributed to a life being saved, and their actions should be commended. He added that immediate initiation of CPR and rapid use of the AED are paramount to successful outcomes. “We are all very proud,” he said.

According to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, every year, about 40,000 Canadians experience a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA); one victim every 12 minutes. SCA can strike without warning, affecting people of all ages and all degrees of fitness. When treating sudden cardiac arrest, speed of intervention is essential. If CPR and early defibrillation can be initiated in the first few minutes of a cardiac arrest, survival rates can reach up to 75 percent. Each passing minute leads to a reduction in survival by seven percent to 10 percent. As witnessed in this incident, teaching Canadians CPR and deploying AEDs through public access defibrillator (PAD) programs has the potential to save thousands of lives.