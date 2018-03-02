Manitoulin Group of Companies continues to support Angel Bus

GORE BAY—The generosity and ongoing support of the Manitoulin Group of Companies has again been demonstrated. Last week Cliff Barnes, vice-president of finance with Manitoulin Transport, presented a donation of $2,000 from Manitoulin Transport and $1,000 from New North Fuels to a representative of the Angel Bus committee. This is the second installment of a five-year pledge.

“We appreciate being able to continue supporting local services like the Angel Bus and its hardworking committee,” Mr. Barnes told the Recorder. “And we think it is important to support and invest in the community.”

“Clearly the ‘lift’ beneath the wings of the Angel Bus comes from remarkable community support, such as the continuing support from Manitoulin Transport and New North Fuels,” an Angel Bus committee release states. “Along with generous sponsorship from local businesses, service clubs and churches, donations come from a wide spectrum of fundraising initiatives, such as Reta Pearson’s quilt raffle, Hank and Pearl Myer’s garage sale, Karen Noble’s community dinners, the Ecumenical Council of Churches Harbour Days Service silver collection, Paul Best’s Valentine Concerts, the annual Spring Wing Ding Dance and the Little Current Lions Club Catch the Ace event (donating $1 for every $5 ticket sold at Gore Bay’s Loco Beanz and the Recorder). In addition, personal and in memoriam donations continue to be a pillar of the fundraising platform. The Angel Bus is totally reliant on fundraising and donations for its ongoing operation and maintenance.”

“At the recent Cupcakes ‘n Cupid event in Kagawong, Paul Best volunteered his time and talent again this year to provide the music,” the release states. “At the Valentine’s Day Angel Bus fundraiser, $200 was raised on the night of February 14 when people came out to the Kagawong Park Centre to eat sweets as they listened to Paul’s tasty tenor, accompanied by his amazing ‘finger-picking good’ guitar skills. If faces covered in chocolate icing were any indication, a great time was had by all.”

The Angel Bus enables its patrons to attend medical appointments and church services, to take part in family functions, to participate in many cultural events and overall, to enjoy an improved quality of life. A clear indication of this fact is that, in 2017, the 14 drivers logged an amazing 621 hours on 118 trips!

Volunteerism is crucial to the success of the Angel Bus. Everyone working in some capacity with the Angel Bus is a volunteer. If you have an interest in joining the Angel Bus Team please contact Sandy Cook at 705-282-8876 or email theangelbus@hotmail.com. New drivers, new Angel Bus committee members and new members to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary will ensure an infusion of fresh ideas and initiatives as well as sustaining a succession in the ranks.