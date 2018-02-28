Sudbury Police searching for missing teen, 16-year old, Samarah Bebonang-Paibomsai.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year old, Samarah Bebonang-Paibomsai.

She was last seen on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 in the Downtown core of Greater Sudbury.

There is a concern for her well-being due to the length of time that she has not been seen.

Samarah is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing around 130 lbs. with long, black hair and brown eyes. She has a beauty mark on the left-side of her nose.

At this time, there is no description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com