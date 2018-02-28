Providence Bay News & Notes

The annual Ladies’ Bonspiel was held February 16, 17 and 18 was an awesome, great time. The theme for the weekend was “Pirates in Providence Bay” so you can imagine the attire. The winners of the 1st event were Heather Niven, Maureen Pearce, Dawn Wall and Wendy Niven. Runners up were Marilyn Proulx, Laurie Beaudin, Nancy Cranston and Annette King. The 2nd event winners were Bev McDermid, Pam Woods, Angela Johnston and Terri French (this was a mother/daughter team). Runners up in this event were Ellen Holroyd, Jary White, Colleen Edwards and Judy MacKenzie. 3rd Event winners were Sandie Merrylees, MaryLynn McQuarrie, Betsy Clark and Gaynor Orford/Catherine McQuarrie. The runners up were Victoria Cranston, Nikki Williamson, Gillian Giroux and Carmen Sheppard.

Cathy (nee Cranston) and daughter Amanda as well as Kerry Cranston are all home visiting their mom Shirley.

The unseasonably warm weather may be welcome news for people wanting to tap maple trees but the Manitoulin Island Dirt Riders Association will be looking for snow. They plan on holding the second snowmobile drag races on Saturday, March 3. This is to be held at Ralf’s Island Truck Parts and you can call them for more information, 705-377-7776. Alternatively, you can contact Rob Cranston at 705-348-0501.

A reminder that Sudbury local phone books are available at the mini Mutchmor, so come on in and pick one up. Also, a reminder that The Manitoulin Expositor is working on updating our local favourite phone book, Big Red. You can stop in at their office to review your listing or check it online.

We’d like to continue doing community shout outs in the New Year for the Providence Bay News and Notes every couple of weeks. If there is someone that you’d like to give a shout out to, please let us know. And in fact, if you have anything that you would like to contribute, please let us know. We know that there is a lot going on in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.