News from the Mindemoya Library Book Mice

Claire’s Top 5 Picks

‘Beautiful Days’ by Joyce Carol Oates

‘Look For Me’ by Lisa Gardner

‘The Glass Forest’ by Cynthia Swanson

‘Dark In Death’ by J.D. Robb

‘Now We Are Dead’ by Stuart MacBride

‘Beautiful Days’ by Joyce Carol Oates – A new collection of eleven mesmerizing stories by American master including the 2017 Pushcart Prize–winning ‘Undocumented Alien.’ In these stories, as elsewhere in her fiction, she exhibits her fascination with the social, psychological and moral boundaries that govern our behaviour—until the hour when they do not. I normally do not enjoy short stories but several of these were good.

‘Look For Me’ by Lisa Gardner – Sergeant Detective D.D. Warren and Flora Dane return in a race against the clock to either save a young girl’s life…or bring her to justice. A perfect autumn day in Boston is shattered when four family members are viciously gunned down in the comfort of their own home. Still missing is the 16-year-old daughter. Witnesses report that she took the family’s two dogs for a walk shortly before the shooting. Was she lucky to escape the carnage? Or does her absence speak of something more sinister? A good read.

‘The Glass Forest’ by Cynthia Swanson – This is another suspense novel that keeps you reading. The story is about a deeply troubled family and the three women who will shed light on its dark truths. As details of the past unfold Ruby discovers more and more truths about her parents’ state of affairs, the Glass women realize what they’re really capable of when it comes to love, secrets, and ultimate betrayal….and so it begins.

‘Dark In Death’ by J.D. Robb – Lieutenant Eve Dallas returns in the new novel that takes her on a case of death imitating art. Another great story that keeps the reader on edge and reading and reading far into the night. A great read.

‘Now We Are Dead’ by Stuart MacBride – Detective Chief Inspector Roberta Steel got caught fitting up Jack Wallace—that’s why they demoted her and quashed his sentence. Now he’s back on the streets and women are being attacked again. Wallace has to be responsible, but if Steel goes anywhere near him, his lawyers will get her thrown off the force for good. Steel knows he is guilty, and the longer he gets away with it, the more women will suffer. The question is: how much is she willing to sacrifice to stop him?

Remember at your library you will find not only a great selection of books (the printed word) but also talking books, DVDs and large print books. We have several computers for you to use and also a place to sit, relax, have a coffee and read a magazine. There is a jigsaw puzzle for you to help solve as well as a television if you just can’t miss any of the Olympics. You are welcome to come in Wednesday morning and enjoy a game of Mahjong with other Manitouliners—all are welcome. There is a book club that meets (first Tuesday of the month) in the council chambers that everyone is welcome to join.

And also remember we have an IT tech that is in every Wednesday morning 10 am to 12 noon that will help you with any computer problems you may have. If you need to open up a new email account or would like to know how to download pictures or search for Oak Islands treasure website, just ask and he will show you how. No charge to all library patrons. In fact, starting in March, the last Wednesday of every month, we will be starting computer classes—the first one will be Basic Computer Skills 10 to 11:30 am, no charge, if you are a library patron.

See you at your library!