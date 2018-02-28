MSS Kids in the Halls

March Break is approaching and students and staff alike are ready for a break. The girls’ hockey team is playing in the league finals. On Thursday, February 15 the girls played against L’Horizon and won 4-1. They played them again on February 22. They won 2-1, and they will be playing the top team, Bishop-Carter next. The boys’ hockey team is also competing in the league championship. On Wednesday, February 21 they played against Espanola and won, tying the series 1-1. There was a bus available to take students to the game to cheer on the Mustangs. Their last game against Espanola was on Friday, in Little Current. They played an intense game, winning 5-2.

The curling teams travelled to Thessalon on February 21-22 for NSSSA. The team this year is Alex Dawson, Jary White, Nicole Shank and Ceara Lanktree-Aelick, coached by Dr. Johnston. Dr. Johnston was happy with how her team performed, and said, “We had some good games, but did not end up qualifying for NOSSA.”

The MSS Robotics team is finished designing and constructing their robot and will compete at a huge event at Georgian College on March 2-4 and again in North Bay on March 29-31. The team is sponsored by FIRST Robotics Canada, Microsoft, RBC, CIM, and TD Banks. Organized by FIRST Robotics, teams around the world are challenged to build a Robot that can operate autonomously via programming and by remote control to complete a series of challenges. This year the competition is called FIRST PowerUp. The team is led by JD Hershey and Douglas Robinson and coached by Mr. Davy.

Mr. Davy and Ms. Holson took a group of four MSS students and several community members on the annual Snowmobile Fun Run. The group did the Gore Bay loop- from the high school to Gore Bay, through Spring Bay and Mindemoya, and back to the high school. Ms. Holson said, “It was a positive experience and the students rode well and were responsible!” Plans are now in the works for a four-wheeler fishing trip in a few weeks.

On March 1 there is a twin day! Students can dress up with a friend and get their photos taken. Students’ council is also planning a Winter Carnival. There will be a co-ed hockey tournament at the M’Chigeeng arena the day of the carnival. At the school there will be a variety of indoor and outdoor activities to celebrate the season.

‘The Sound of Music’ cast finished their show on Saturday, February 17. Overall, there were over 900 attendees to the show and cast members received many compliments from community members for several days after the show. Once the audience had gone home, the cast watched excerpts from the show and enjoyed snacks and cake. The group laughed and cheered for their favourite parts of the show, then helped clean up the tables and chairs for school on Tuesday. Earworms are already in everyone’s heads including songs like ‘So Long, Farewell,’ ‘No Way to Stop It,’ and ‘The Lonely Goatherd.’ Everyone involved the production signed a keepsake poster for Mr. Scott and presented him with a photo album commemorating his may musical directing successes over the years.

With snow starting to melt and days getting longer, students are getting eager for March Break and are keeping up their school spirit.