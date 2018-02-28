Farm Facts & Furrows

Agricultural Information Atlas

The Agricultural Information Atlas is an interactive online application that allows you to create custom maps and find agricultural information for Ontario. It combines agricultural data on soils and drainage, as well as data layers from other Government of Ontario ministries.

With the Agricultural Information Atlas, you can: Create custom maps for your farm, customize and label your maps using mapping tools, create farm sketches for government programs, research soil information for your land, find out the ministry staff person who works in your area of the province. If you require help to navigate the Atlas, you can visit the Agricultural Information Atlas Help site: www.omafra.gov.on.ca/english/landuse/gis/agatlas-help.htm or you can send an email to: omafra.gis@ontario.ca this tool has many possibilities. Discover it!

Establishing legumes

Establishing legumes in hay and pasture fields can be a challenge due to cost of working soil and planting conventionally, rough stony pastures limiting equipment use, or uncertainty about long-term availability of a particular piece of property. Frost seeding is a quick and inexpensive way to improve the quality and quantity of hay and pasture fields. Legumes are the seed of choice with their ability to withstand cold wet conditions and provide a higher quality feed while adding nitrogen to the soil. Legumes provide a second hay crop and midsummer pasture growth. Broadcast legume seed in late winter ideally with snow still on the ground. The night-time freezing and daytime thawing action in the soil encourages good seed to soil contact. The time to frost seed will vary depending on farm location and winter pattern. Often this is during the month of March and even later in more Northern areas. Seeding into a sparse stand will give best results. Red clover and alfalfa work best for hay fields with red clover establishing more quickly the first year. Legumes are higher in feed value compared to grasses particularly for protein and energy content. They also fix nitrogen from the air and share it with grass plants. Take a first cut early to provide light to the frost seeded young seedlings. Legumes are more evident after the first cut following seeding.

For pasture conditions, birdsfoot trefoil and white clover are commonly used with a touch of red clover. Consider about 5 lbs per acre of trefoil, about 2 lbs of white clover since it has a very small seed size along with 5 lbs of red clover. Trefoil usually comes on stronger in the second year. Trefoil grows well under a variety of conditions, reseeds itself and doesn’t cause bloat. Keep in mind a pasture with more than 50 percent alfalfa and clovers can result in bloat. Trefoil is one legume that doesn’t contribute to bloat. As with hay fields, red clover will establish more quickly. Managing the pasture will help to establish new legumes. Graze the frost seeded areas early and for a short period of time to remove the top growth competition allowing sunlight to reach the young seedlings. Bring livestock back when seedlings are well established for a second light grazing.