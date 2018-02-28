ATV machines ruin Snowdusters groomed snowmobile trails, threaten landowners’ permission for usage

MANITOULIN—The issue of ATVs illegally using Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails on Manitoulin is becoming more and more of a problem with each passing year, the Manitoulin Snowdusters Snowmobile Club says—a problem that could lead to bad blood with those who give permission to the Snowdusters each year for the use of their property.

“They are a problem in certain areas,” stresses Snowdusters media spokesperson Brad Middleton, “especially in and around the towns and areas near lakes where there is a lot of ice fishing going on.”

Mr. Middleton explained that grooming the trails is a costly and time consuming endeavour, one that is quickly ruined by the ruts left behind from ATV use.

“We groom the trail, which makes it a smooth surface, like a sidewalk,” he said. “With wheeled vehicles, the weight of the vehicle has a narrow contact patch, unlike with a tracked vehicle. All the weight goes onto one little area and this creates ruts,” Mr. Middleton added, likening it to a muddy rut-filled road.

“You get several ATVs and this destroys the surface,” he explained in simple terms. “Why do the groom work for people who have not bought a trail permit? It is a snowmobile trail for the use of snowmobiles only.”

He reminded the public that ATV drivers can be charged if found on an OFSC trail—fines that have been increased since the passing of the controversial Bill 100, Supporting Ontario’s Trails Act.

Mr. Middleton also noted that criminal charges can also be laid for those ATV riders trespassing on OFSC trails, including mischief to property.

“It’s just not worth it,” he said of the risk involved.

Mr. Middleton said the Snowdusters ask the Ontario Provincial Police to help with enforcement, but the police are quick to point out that it’s not a priority for them due to a lack of resources.

Mr. Middleton recalled the STOP (Snowmobile Trail Officer Patrol) program that saw citizens deputized to patrol the trails and look for riders without a trail permit. The program was discontinued in 2016 due to concerns for the safety of those officers on the trail.

“It costs many thousands of dollars each winter season to groom the trails with the large industrial machines we use,” Mr. Middleton said. “It is a waste of money to groom the trails if the pirate ATV riders use the trails and destroy the groomed surface.”

“‘Outlaw’ ATV riders are also a major cause of land use permission being discontinued, or cut off by the landowners on Manitoulin, when those four-wheeler riders go on the snowmobile trails during the off season in the summer months,” Mr. Middleton added. “Remember, the landowners have granted land use permission for a snowmobile trail in the winter months only—they are not consenting to allow the use of their land as an all-year-round trail for power sport vehicles of all types.”

This dilemma only adds to the problems already mounting for the Snowdusters when it comes to gaining landowner permission and trust.