UPDATE: Missing woman from Sudbury found safe

**UPDATE**

Cathy Ross has been located in good health.

We would like to thank the Public and our media partners for their assistance with this matter.

**ORIGINAL**

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 45-year old, Cathy Ross.

She was last seen on Friday, February 23, 2018 in Chelmsford.

There is a concern for her well-being based on the length of time she has not been seen or heard from.

Cathy is described as being 5’4” tall, weighing around 200 lbs. with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She has a piercing between her lower lip and chin.

Cathy was last seen wearing black pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, grey boots and a grey winter jacket. She was also carrying a black purse.