NEDERA DILULLO June 2, 1925 – February 16, 2018

In loving memory of Nedera DiLullo (nee Phillips) 92 years who passed away peacefully on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Pioneer Manor. Her family surrounded her as she went on to her final resting place. Thank you to the caring and compassionate staff who helped her through the final part of her journey in life. Born June 2, 1925 on Manitoulin Island she was the last living child of Jim and Etty Phillips. She was predeceased by her first husband Clifford Roszel. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 48 years, Domenico DiLullo. Loving mother of Judy Eadie (Wayne), Wilmer Roszel (Corazon), Lindsay Roszel (Evelyn predeceased), Ronald Roszel (predeceased), Percy Roszel, Nita Roszel (predeceased), Georgina Roszel. Cherished grandmother of Wanda (George), Stacy (Tanya), April (Derek), Christine (Jesse), Jamie (Linda), LeeAnne (Jeff), Chris, Amie (Terry). She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The love and presence of her husband and family were her greatest joy and treasure, now the memories of time spent with her will be our greatest treasure. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Following Nedera's wishes, there will be no Visitation or Service. A Spring interment of ashes will take place on Manitoulin Island. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the VON Adult Day Centre, may her memory live on with all the friends she made there. Arrangements entrusted to Ranger's Cremation and Burial Services Ltd.