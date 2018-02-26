Margot Herlinde Kehrls, a resident of Sheguiandah, Manitoulin, died peacefully at University of Ottawa Heart Institute, on Saturday, February 17th, 2018 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of 56 years to Ernie. Much loved mother of Heike Levesque (Dan) and Oliver (Susan). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Holman (Jason), Andre, Melissa, Amanda, Matthew (Tracy). Will be dearly missed by her sisters Louisa Schreiber and Gerda Von Boltenstern (Karl). Margot will be remembered for her garden, her love of life and music. Family and friends will gather at Island Funeral Home on Friday, February 23rd, 2018. Visitation from 1pm. Funeral Service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheque donations.