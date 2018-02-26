JULIAN “WAYNE” COLLINS July 20, 1942 – February 19, 2018

Wayne passed away peacefully at his home in Honora on Family Day, Monday, February 19, 2018 at the age of 75. Wayne and his wife Rena (Taylor) celebrated 52 years of loving and caring for each other on February 18, 2018. Dear father of Pam (Phillip) Stephens, Craig (Melissa) Collins. Grandfather of Nathan (Leslie) Stephens, Carter Stephens, Alicia, Mason and Tamara Collins. Step-great-grandfather of Braeden and Jace Bond. Will be missed by his mother-in-law Doreen (Bill predeceased) Taylor, many extended family members of The Chisholm, Spry, Skippen, Taylor families and many nieces and nephews. A friend as close as a brother Allan Spry and Doug Hore. Predeceased by parents Roy and Faye (Chishom) Collins, infant sister Joan and brother John Collins. His infant daughter Rebekah (4 months) and son Brent (Wolley Bear, 20 years.) We will honour Wayne’s request that there be no visitation or service. There will be a Celebration of Life at Wayne’s favourite place on earth, The Collins Falls. Donations to Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary in his memory appreciated.