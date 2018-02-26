JACQUELINE ANNE GORDON (NEE MCQUARRIE) April 27, 1931 – February 21, 2018

Jacqui/Mom/Gramma Ja passed away peacefully with family by her side February 21, 2018, in her 87th year. Jacqui lived life without hesitation, and with a unique balance of grace, whirlwind energy and a healthy dose of curiosity. That combination of qualities was a part of what made her such a beloved teacher, community leader, friend, and of course wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin and aunt. Although family and her passion for teaching came first, Mom was never one to stand idly by if something needed to be done. She was always very involved in her community and church. To name only a few of the various groups/clubs she was involved in over the years: Duffy Dinks, CGIT, Spanish River Chapter #287 of the Eastern Star, UCW, Billings Public Library Board, Billings Historical Society, her quilting ladies group, Mudge Bay Floatin’ Boatin’ Club, Community Living Manitoulin (Flower of Hope School and Hope Farm), and the Red Hats. Jacqueline was predeceased in 2015 by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley Gordon Jr., by her parents Helen and Malcolm McQuarrie, and her brothers Craege, Mickle and Dugal McQuarrie. She leaves behind her children Peter (Patti), Rory (Karen), Janyn (Greg Towns), Todd, and Skye (Richard Pilon). She was a cherished grandmother of Robyn (Clayton Best), Erin (Zsolt Toth), Lauren (Travis Dewar), Ashley (Damian Deschamps), Jason (Salim Muzaffar), Myles Towns (Keara McGuire), Quinn Towns (Nick Thompson), Faira Royal (Kyle), Carson Dewar, Will Gordon and Hannah Gordon. Great-grandmother to Corbin and Brynn Best, Finnlay and Eli Dewar, Zsazsa and Laszlo Toth. Will be greatly missed by sisters Molly McQuarrie and Christie McQuarrie-Vanderjagt, brother-in-law Bruce Gordon (Helen), best friend Marianne Knight, and special friend Beth Gordon. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay on Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 pm. Spanish River Chapter #287 of the Eastern Star held a service at 6:30 pm. The funeral service was held at Trinity United Church, Mindemoya on Monday at 11 am. Spring interment Kagawong Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Hospital Auxiliary, Community Living Manitoulin, Billings Public Library or charity of choice as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca