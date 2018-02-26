GERALDINE “Gerry” PEARL BEADLE

Geraldine Pearl Beadle, of Kincardine, passed away at South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Kincardine, on Saturday, February 17, 2018 in her 93rd year. Cherished wife of the late Herb Beadle (1987). Loving mother of Karon (Bob) Eaid and Sue (Jim) Coverley all of Kincardine. Missed by grandchildren Heather, Sarah, Noah, Victoria, David, Michael, Paul, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by daughters Sandra Beadle and Linda Beadle. Visitation was held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.. The funeral service followed at 2:30 pm in the chapel with Pastor Ken Craig officiating. Final resting place, Kincardine Cemetery. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society of Grey-Bruce or a charity of your choice would be appreciated as expression of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com