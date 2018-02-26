EKOBIITANG NA-MÃDOODEM EDITH STELLA MCGRAW (NEE TRUDEAU) December 21, 1935 – February 18, 2018

Edith Stella McGraw passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre with family at her side at the age of 82. Predeceased by husband Ernest “Smitty” McGraw, parents Ignatius and Olive (nee Kitchikek) Trudeau, sister Rose Toulouse, brothers Isadore and Maxie Trudeau; son Randy C. Trudeau; step-sons Tommy and Philip Jones (McGraw). Brothers-in- law Charlie, John, Stanley and Richard McGraw. Sisters-in-law May, Sarah, Anna, Evelyn, Sophie and Dolly. Stella will be sadly missed by children Liz, Rose Marie, Gladys, Scott, Eddie, Donald J., Cinderella and Norman; step-daughter Penny Corbiere; daughters-in-law Annie McGraw and Maureen Trudeau, sister in law Loretta Trudeau; brothers Victor (Dorothy) and Alphonse. Special grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Stella enjoyed wildlife, birds and the beauty of nature that surrounded her home and community. She was a carrier and advocate of her sacred Anishinabe language, traditions and practices with a love of all creation. Family and friends gatherd at Aundeck Omni Kaning Community Centre for visitation from 2 pm Monday, February 19, 2018. Nightly Service was at 8 pm. Funeral Service was at 11 am Thursday, February 22, 2018 with burial at Aundeck Omni Kaning Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society or Manitoulin Health Centre Aux. Miigwetch Island Funeral Home.