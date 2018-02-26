DONNA LEE (GORDON) MAGUIRE August 12, 1938 – February 15, 2018 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Maguire on February 15, 2018 after a battle with cancer at the age of 79. Born August 12, 1938 in Toronto to Elizabeth and Ernest Gordon. Beloved wife of the late Jim Maguire (predeceased 2011). Cherished mother of Linda (Chris) Moote, Lori (Graham) Size, and Leanne (Matthew) Case. Loving sister of Peggy Comer (husband Don, predeceased) and brother Jimmy (Donna) Gordon, special sister-in-law to Colleen Moodie (husband Ken, predeceased), John and May Maguire (predeceased), Anne Maguire (husband Bev, predeceased) and Karen Maguire (husband Bernard, predeceased) and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Precious Meema to Terry (Jodey) VanZant, Kristin Moote, Michael Moote, Ashley (Adam) Parker, Jeffrey Size, Noah Case and Owen Case and great-grandmother to Savanah, Kaitlyn and Olivia VanZant, Annalee, Riley and Jersey Jones and Grace Size. Donna was a kind soul to all who encountered her, a devoted friend and neighbour, a music lover and she always loved a good laugh. She was a long-time resident of Manitowaning, where she lived after leaving her childhood home in the Greater Toronto area. Donna loved spending time with her husband Jimmy at their home on Manitowaning Bay and their trailer at Uncle Steve’s entertaining family and friends. Her final years were spent at Maple View Extendicare in Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at the lsland Funeral Home in Little Current, Ontario on Saturday, March 31, visitation at 11:30 am, with a service at 1 pm. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice in Donna’s name would be appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations.