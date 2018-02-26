AUDREY E (MERRYLEES) ELLIOTT February 19, 1927 – February 23, 2018. It is with the greatest sadness our family announces the passing of Audrey E (Merrylees) Elliott on Friday February, 23rd at her daughter’s home in Sheguiandah. We were blessed to celebrate her 91st birthday on Monday, February 19th at home. Born in Barrie Island on February 19, 1927 to Joseph Merrylees and Annie (Greenman). Predeceased April 12, 2017, by husband Gerald (Jiggs) Elliott of sixty-nine and a half years. Predeceased by 22 year old grandson, Brent Elliott Wade in 1999. Predeceased by sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and John Bryant, brother Jim Merrylees, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Percy Hammond. She was a wonderful Mom to Bonnie Aelick (Calvin), Larry, and Joanne Wade. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Mark Aelick (April), their children Hudson, Sawyer, Landon and Cole Chisholm; Kurtis Aelick (Gloria), their children Griffin, Roslyn, Violet; Drew; Jason Elliott (Jodie), Brian Elliott (Lee) and child Karina; Amanda Elliott (Chris) and their children Ty, and Launa; Laura Wade -Collins (Scott) and their children Chase and Jaida; Chrissy Wade (Aaron Peltier) and also missed by her faithful and loving friend Whiskers the cat. She will also be greatly missed by the Merrylees in Gore Bay area. Mom was the type of person who never stood out in a crowd of people, yet if someone chanced to make her acquaintance they instantly were touched by her genuine caring and compassionate mannerisms. As some have commented, “The sweetest lady ever”. She was hard working, still helping run the family Motel business at the age of 75. She was both plumber and electrician, always there to try and fix first and ask for help later if beyond her ability. She was so giving of herself. Her concern for everyone but herself was a dominating trait. She always went the extra mile for everyone, both family, and strangers. If there was no vacancy at their Motel and someone needed a room she would graciously try to find them a room, calling all over, as far as Espanola if need be, until she found them a room. If it had not been for her stamina, determination and love for our dad, they would not have remained in their own home until his death last year. No one ever went hungry at her home. Her constant question would be, “have you had enough to eat? Have more” There was a certain gentleness about her. She was the hub of our family. She was our strength, our rock, always there for us and always showed us unconditional love and understanding, no matter what the circumstances. She believed in us. She loved to give hugs and she loved to receive hugs both from family, friends and new aquaintances. Strangers were never strangers for long. She was grateful and appreciative of all kindness shown to her, quick to say “thank you”. Where there was music you would see her feet a tapping, her body swaying and dancing when possible. She had a subtle sense of humor, loved a good time and was a great yoddler. Thanks to Barb Middaugh of Evansville for having the Merrylees clan gathering at her home a month ago- mom did not want to leave she was having such a good time. Thanks to Chrissy and Aaron who took Grama and myself (Joanne) to Niagara Falls for four wonderful fun filled days last summer. What a time we had, great pictures, great memories. A special thanks to the following who helped make it possible to keep Mom at home and give her the best quality of life possible over the past couple of years: Bayshore Services( Sandra McMurray), the Lind Services, Dr. Cooper, Dr. Jeffrey, Anne Gervais, N.P., Dr. S. Meikleham and MHC staff during her previous short stay in hospital. Thanks to Island Funeral Home for their kindness and support at such a sad time in our lives. There will be a Celebration of her Life on Sunday, March 11th at the Sheguiandah Senior’s Hall from 2 pm – 4:30 pm. Followed by a Pot Luck dinner and beverages for all family and friends who wish to join us, at the home of Joanne Wade, 25 Tekummah St., Sheguiandah, only 3-minutes from the Hall. Call 705-368-3182 if directions are needed. Donations can be made to the MHC Equipment Fund or the Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Internment of Ashes will follow in the Spring. Share your thoughts memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca