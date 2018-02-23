‘No justice for Tina Fontaine’: says Grand Council Chief Madahbee

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE Nipissing FN (February 23, 2018)— Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee says that yesterday’s verdict that found Raymond Cormier not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine goes along with the many other injustices that First Nations people face.

“Support is needed for Tina Fontaine’s family at this very stressful time,” says Madahbee. “The child welfare system failed this child and now the justice system has. I urge all Anishinabek citizens to participate in rallies and vigils around the territory. The Anishinabek Nation stand with Manitoba Chiefs.”

Raymond Cormier pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2014 death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine from Sagkeeng First Nation. Closing arguments concluded February 20 with directions to the jury by Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal on February 21. Tina Fontaine’s death drew national attention and highlighted the need for a national inquiry on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact. The Anishinabek Nation established the Union of Ontario Indians as its secretariat in 1949.