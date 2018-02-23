MHC telemetry campaign receives $50,000 donation

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) has received a very generous donation from an Aurora resident who has close historical ties to Manitoulin Island.

“Mr. Arthur Berry, on behalf of himself and his late wife Joyce, has provided Manitoulin Health Centre’s fundraising effort with a significant gift of $50,000,” a release indicates. “Mr. Berry has historical ties to the Island and used to own property at Ten Mile Point. Arthur and Joyce loved to fish while visiting the Island and Manitoulin has stayed close to his thoughts through the years.”

“Originally from Liverpool, England, they immigrated to Canada in the 1950s and lived in Scarborough, followed by Whitchurch-Stouville. Mr. Berry, at age 91, now lives in Aurora. Manitoulin Health Centre gratefully acknowledges this wonderful gift.”