Meldrum Bay community holds successful Winter Fun Day

MELDRUM BAY—It was a beautiful sunny day, as the community of Meldrum Bay celebrated its annual Dawson winter fun day this past Sunday.

Organizers were happy to report that it was a very successful day. Some of the visitors took up the call to ski, snowshoe or snowmobile to the Meldrum Bay community hall for the day’s events.

While everyone had the opportunity to enjoy a hearty lunch of stew, chili, rolls and an unbelievable variety of desserts, visitors also had the opportunity to take part in the poker hand contest. The top Poker hands were won by: first place, Larry Pfeifer; second place, Sandy McDonald; and third place, Albert Meijer.

After lunch a euchre tournament was held. The team of Don and Rose Van Every took first place with 88 points, with Harold Rogers and Colin Frame in second with 84 points, and third place went to Mike and Susan Arbour with 81 points.

Door prizes, prize draws and 50/50 draws were held during the day.