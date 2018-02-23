Heather Niven rink wins annual Providence Bay Ladies Curling Bonspiel

PROVIDENCE BAY—The Heather Niven Providence Bay rink has won the first event championship at the annual Providence Bay curling club annual ladies bonspiel, held this past weekend. The Heather Niven rink included Maureen Pearce, Dawn Wall and Wendy Niven. They were presented with the Glenda Campbell Memorial Trophy as the first event winner.

Runner-up in the first event was the Marilyn Proulx rink, which included Laurie Beaudin, Nancy Cranston and Annette King.

In the second event the Bev McDermid rink, which included Pam Woods, Angela Johnston and Terri French took first place. They defeated the Ellen Holroyd rink in the final. The latter rink included Jary White, Colleen Edwards and Judy Mackenzie.

The Sandie Merrylees rink was the winner of the third event. Ms. Merrylees team included MaryLynn McQuarrie, Betsy Clark, and Gaynor Orford/Catherine McQuarrie.

Runner-up in the third event was the Victoria Cranston rink, with Nikki Williamson, Gillian Giroux and Carmen Sheppard.