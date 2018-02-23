Gore Bay Fish and Game Club fishing derby reels in great winter memories

LAKE WOLSEY—The Gore Bay and District Fish and Game Club annual kids fishing derby was a huge success!

The annual kids fishing derby (held this past Saturday on Lake Wolsey) for all participants up to the 18 years of age drew a total of 143 participants.

“It’s so nice to see so many people out here today,” said Kim (Swain) Shank, whose children were participants in the derby. “And its nice kids and families can come out and have a day together.”

There were three age divisions in the derby, those up to the age of 6, 7-11 and 12-18.

The largest rainbow trout was caught by Macy Middaugh, with a catch of three pounds five ounces. For her efforts she won a prize donated by Dave and Carol Lang.

The prize for the largest perch caught in the age 0-6 division went to Jayden Alston, who took first place with a catch of 258 grams, with second place going to Matthew Merrylees at 242 grams. In the age 7-11 division Logan Hopkin took first place with a catch of 298 grams with Joseph Merrylees second with a fish weighing 215 grams.

In the age 12-18 division, two sisters took the top two spots. Amelia Lewis was first with a catch of 206 grams with Alexis Lewis second with a catch of 201 grams.

At the awards and prize ceremonies, Ian Anderson told the crowd, “on behalf of the Gore Bay and District Fish and Game Club we are extremely grateful and thankful to everyone for taking part in the derby today. This is a great turnout.”

Mr. Anderson explained, “all kids who participated in the derby are going home with a prize. This is thanks to two things, the tremendous community support this event receives; and the work of Ches Witty who is the main organizer-spearhead for this derby, and his family.”

There was food and refreshments available to the participants and their families. The food was donated by Lafarge Quarry, Dean’s Valu-Mart, Tim Hortons (through Trevor Witty) from Chelmsford, Val Caron Hanmer and Parmalat Canada.