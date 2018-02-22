Weather Warning: Freezing rain likely on Friday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Freezing rain likely on Friday.

A low-pressure system will spread snow mixed with ice pellets into the area early Friday morning. 2 to 4 cm of snow and ice pellets are expected before changing over to freezing rain later in the morning or afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

The freezing rain threat will end Friday afternoon or early evening as the system moves east into Quebec.

Freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event draws closer.

