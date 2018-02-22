Providence Bay News & Notes

We hope everyone enjoyed their Family Day weekend. The weather over the weekend certainly helped.

This column of the News and Notes was done prior to getting the results of the Ladies Bonspiel, so they’ll be posted in next week’s edition.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Mike McKechnie who celebrates on Friday February 23rd.

So, you think you made it through the winter without getting the “Flu.” Think again! It’s still going around with a vengeance. They’re still recommending that you receive your flu shot and it’s still available, so think about it. Remember to wash your hands regularly and if you’re sick, please stay home.

It’s that time of the month again! Come on down with a partner and participate in the Euchre Tournament on Tuesday February 27th in the Twilight Seniors Club which is in the basement of the Providence Bay Hall. The games begin at 8:00 pm.

Mark your calendar for the 2nd Manitoulin Snow Drags hosted by the Manitoulin Island Dirt Riders Association being held at Ralf Island Truck Parts in Providence Bay on Saturday March 3rd. They have various classes of events, so everyone should be able to find the right category to participate in. If you’re only going for the fun and family entertainment, then bring a chair, grab a burger, sausage, hot dog, bowl of chili and a hot chocolate and enjoy the show. For additional information contact Rob Cranston 705 348-0501 or Ralf Island Truck Parts 705 377-7776.

Join us! The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club is having a fundraiser “Spaghetti Dinner” on Tuesday March 27th from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the Providence Bay Centennial Hall. Dinner includes: Spaghetti and Meat balls, Garlic bread, Caesar salad, dessert and a choice of beverage. Tickets sold at Buie’s general store, Home Hardware – Mindemoya, Providence Bay Post Office or by contacting Matt Young 705 377-7149

This is also the date for the Euchre Tournament, so bring your partner along for dinner and then enjoy the rest of the evening playing euchre.

Lots of our friends, family and neighbours have been travelling, whether it be to the sunny south or within our country and we’d love to hear your stories.

We’d like to continue doing community shout outs in the New Year for the Providence Bay News and Notes every couple of weeks. If there is someone that you’d like to give a shout out to, please let us know. And in fact, if you have anything that you would like to contribute, please let us know. We know that there is a lot going on in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3:00 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.