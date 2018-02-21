Winter Fest in Kagawong, great fun in the sun for families

1 of 12

KAGAWONG—It was another successful year for Winter Fest in Kagawong the Saturday before last. Billings Recreation Committee member Charlene Chambers was “extremely pleased with attendance.” Mild weather was certainly a factor. “It was freezing rain the last two years,” she recalled.

Manitoulin Special Olympic championship athlete Austin Featherstone donned his medals and kicked off the event with a torch run. He was rewarded with a cookie medal, homemade by Billings councillor Barbara Erskine who is also a member of the Billings Recreation Committee that organized the event.

Outdoor activities for the day included Olympic-themed games, a sliding hill, dog sled demonstrations, ice skating, a bonfire, maple taffy making, an information station with the Billings Fire Department and a vintage snowmobile show.

“Snow Mountain is always a favourite,” Ms. Erskine said, “and I really have to thank Public Works for the great job they’ve done. They build the hill especially for Winter Fest, and the fire department and community volunteers flood the rink and get the ice ready.”

Student volunteers assisted the sliders at the top of Snow Mountain where a steady stream of children took turns sliding down the hill. “We have wonderful volunteers,” said committee representative Charlene Chambers. “There are 10 on the committee but many more who help at the event, including eight students this year. It’s a great community,” she continued. “You just ask, and there’s always people volunteering to help.”

Jason Quinlan and his family drew a crowd as they provided dog sled demonstrations again this year. Also popular was the display of vintage snowmobiles. Wendell Clarke of Gore Bay brought two of his favourites, including a completely restored 1963 Hus-Ski. Mr. Clarke has 13 so far but he’s hoping to add to his collection.

A table in front of the Billings Fire Department truck displayed lifesaving equipment. The knowledgeable and enthusiastic Martin Connell and Merv Gilchrist were on hand to explain the gear and how it was used.

Nearby, volunteer Jim Chambers cooked up some delicious maple taffy. Visitors could warm themselves and roast marshmallows by the bonfire or head inside to the Snowflake Café where they could warm up with hot drinks and enjoy Winter Fest favourites like chili, hot dogs and sausages.

A special door prize supplied by Bare Naked Beauty was won by the Wright family of Kagawong.

“The event was really successful,” Ms. Chambers said. “The canteen did really well – they sold out! There was a euchre tournament in the afternoon that was well attended. People liked watching the vintage snow machines and the dogs. They pulled the sled up the hill and back several times, people liked to watch the dogs. It was just a wonderful day. We’re so appreciative of all the volunteers and of all the people who come out and support us.”

The highlight of the day for Ms. Chambers was definitely Snow Mountain. “The kids stayed there until well after two o’clock,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful thing to see kids playing outside. People get cabin fever. This helps to break up the winter.”