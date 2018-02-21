Snowmobiles destroyed by fire on Panache Lake

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On Friday, February 16, 2018, members from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a mischief complaint at Panache Lake on Birch Island, Ontario.

Officers attended and determined that sometime overnight between February 15, 2018 and the morning of February 16, 2018 four snowmobiles were completely demolished by fire. OPP’s Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) assisted with the investigation.

The Manitoulin-Espanola OPP is requesting the public’s assistance. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.