Snowmobile accident claims the life of 33 year-old male

Fatal Single Snowmobile Collision on OFSC Trail off of Crean Hill Road

Around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, Police received a call regarding a single snowmobile collision on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail off of Crean Hill Road in Greater Sudbury.

The snowmobile with a single rider on board left the trail and struck a tree. Another individual riding on a separate snowmobile contacted Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Police, Fire and EMS arrived on scene, however the 33-year old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the trail.

The Traffic Management Unit is investigating this incident.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the man during this extremely difficult time. His name will not be released and we ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy while they grieve the loss of their loved one.