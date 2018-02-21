OPP establishes ‘safe trade’ spot in Little Current to transfer items purchased online

LITTLE CURRENT—The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has partnered with the Northeast Town on ‘project safe trade,’ which will provide a safe community location for individuals to meet and exchange online goods.

“This is a community safety initiative,” explained OPP Community Services Officer Constable Marie Ford. “We wanted to work with the municipality to create a safe zone in front of the Little Current detachment for people engaging in an online transaction.”

Constable Ford shared that often online purchase exchanges from sites such as Manitoulin Mall and Kijiji are made at people’s homes or at parking lots.

“Once this area is established, it will allow individuals to have a safe meeting spot for these transactions in the presence of law enforcement officials,” Constable Ford continued.

The location on Campbell Street in front of the Little Current detachment will include a painted, designated area with a ‘project safe trade’ sign.

“I am looking at having an area student put a Manitoulin spin on the existing logo,” Constable Ford said.

Constable Ford noted that the project is being started in Little Current and Espanola. She added that the OPP does not assume responsibility or mediate transactions.

The Northeast Town council carried a motion earlier this month supporting the project and covering the expense of painting the parking space and the sign.

“There have been high profile murders linked to Kijiji sales,” commented Councillor Michael Erskine. “I am in support of this project and creating a safe spot for Island residents selling items.”

Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin also noted that the new project would be beneficial for the safety of Island residents.