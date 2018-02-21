LITTLE CURRENT—The inaugural Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) Nanabush Storytelling competition was held at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre on February 2 and 3, under the auspices of that organization’s annual Anishinaabewin (ways of the Anishinaabe) Conference, but the event has proven to be so popular that the OCF plans to hold it again next year around this time of the year.

Tradition has it that one doesn’t relay spirit stories when there is no snow on the ground, especially stories about the Trickster, Nanabush, because you don’t really want to attract his curiosity by mentioning his name.

“There is also the tradition that the spirits might think you are laughing at them,” noted OCF Executive Director Anong Beam. The spirits are not always benign, especially if they are offended, and Nanabush has a reputation for pulling some pretty dark jokes on the unwary or especially the unworthy. “As the OCF, we have to honour that tradition.”

The Anishinaabewin Conference is usually held in the fall in Sudbury, but this year the event was moved to February and held at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current. This year’s conference quickly sold out.

“We are planning on moving the conference back to the fall,” noted Ms. Beam. “But the storytelling competition was so successful that we are going to hold it separately next year in February again.”

The storytellers began their tales in a fully packed room before a very enthusiastic audience.

Winners of the inaugural Nanabush Storytelling Competition adult category were chosen by audience applause. First place went to veteran Nanabush channeler Joseph Osawabine of Wiikwemkoong, followed by Clarisse Pangowish of M’Chigeeng in second place and Julian Nowgabow of Whitefish River First Nation in third place. Clayton King of Beausoleil First Nation and Lynzii Taibossigai of M’Chigeeng also provided entertaining stories in the competition.

Winners of the youth category included first place Katryna Debassige-Bebonang of Wiikwemkoong in first followed by Jaron Panamick in second place and Harmony Panamick in third. Jude Debassige of M’Chigeeng also provided a story.

In the elder category the storytellers included first place Alma-Jean Migwans, second place Melvina Corbiere and third Shirley Williams. Playwright Alanis King also provided a story.

“Wasn’t that wonderful,” declared Ms. Corbiere following the adult category stories. She particularly cited Clarisse Pangowish, who works with the Anishinaabemowin Revitalization Project in M’Chigeeng. Ms. Pangowish delivered her story with the aid of projected cartoon images that form part of the language curriculum products being created by the ARP. Her entire story was delivered in Anishinabemowin. “You know she hardly knew more than a few words when she first started out,” said Ms. Corbiere, herself a veteran teacher and long-time advocate for Anishinaabe culture and traditions. “Now look at her, she is doing so well.”

Each storyteller in the competition was limited to 15 minutes and most kept well within those guidelines. In the traditional storytelling component that took place on Day 2 of the conference, there was no time limit imposed. Elders Leona Nahwegabow of Whitefish River First Nation, Wilfred Trudeau of Wiikwemkoong and Lewis Debassige relayed those stories from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday.

Each day of the conference began at 6 am with a sunrise ceremony and there were a host of workshops and events throughout the two days in addition to the storytelling.

On Day 1, Carolyn Podruchny and Lewis Debassige provided a MISHI Presentation, MISHI being an acronym for Manitoulin Island Summer Historical Institute, a collaborative program between York University and the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation. Blogs by the participating students can be found online at the OCF website.

Also on Day 1, Patricia Ningewance discussed ‘The Funnier Side of Language Teaching.’

In the evening of both days there was a drum social that was open to the public.

Day 2 also began with a sunrise ceremony conducted by Sheguiandah elder Gordon Waindubence who also provided a keynote presentation ‘Past, Present and Future.’