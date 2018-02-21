Northeast Town Council Notes

Donation

Council carried a motion, based on a deputation from Craig and Kelly Timmermans last month, requesting funding for Manitoulin Country Fest and Rockin’ the Rock, to donated $1,200 to Manitoulin Country Fest and $800 to Rockin’ the Rock.

In a recorded vote, Mayor Al MacNevin, Councillor Laurie Cook, Councillor Marcel Gauthier, Councillor Bill Koehler, Councillor Melissa Peters, Councillor Paul Skippen and Councillor Bruce Wood all voted in favour of the motion. Councillor Dawn Orr voted against the motion, noting that she was concerned about the additional $800 being taken from the donation line in the 2018 budget.

Music festival designations

The Northeast Town council carried a motion granting Country Fest and Rockin’ the Rock the following: designating August 7 to 11, 2018 as Manitoulin Country Fest Week; designating both Manitoulin Country Fest and Rockin’ the Rock events of municipal significance; granting the use of town fencing, if available, free of charge; the extension of hours for the beer tent until 1 am for both events; the placement of directional signs on municipal property, under direction of the manager of public works; the events listed on the Northeast Town Gateway sign; the use of the Rendezvous Pavilion, including washrooms, gazebo, fencing and picnic tables on August 8; and the use of the arena parking lot for the duration of the event, if the arena facilities are not previously rented.

Little Current Drinking Water Inspection report

Town CAO Dave Williamson reviewed the Little Current Drinking Water report. Mr. Williamson noted that there were no issues of non-compliance. The report did recommend that the membrane filter be tested and be possibly replaced in the near future as it is at the eight-year mark of a 10-year lifespan.

Council carried a motion to accept the report.

Platform lift

Council passed bylaw No 2018-10, being a bylaw to authorize the mayor and CAO to enter into an agreement with the Minister of Employment and Social Development for funding received in the amount of $43, 472.00 for the installation of a platform lift at the Northeast Town office.

Art Tour

The Manitoulin Fine Arts Association requested the Northeast Town’s support for the 24th Annual Manitoulin Art Tour, July 20 to 22.

“The Manitoulin Art Tour showcases the wide variety of art available in our local area and gives the public an opportunity to explore Manitoulin,” states a letter from Marian Hester, coordinator of the Manitoulin Art Tour. “Local and off-Island visitors spend a weekend soaking in the beauty of the Island as they travel between studios, galleries and shops.”

The Northeast Town Council carried a motion to donation $200 to the tour, which will be used towards advertising, signage and promotion materials of the event.

Building inspection

Rick Armstrong was appointed as the Northeast Town building inspector. Council carried a motion passing bylaw No. 2018-08, being a bylaw to appoint Mr. Armstrong.

New gazebo

A new gazebo will be built in Sheguiandah at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah thanks to a New Horizons Grant of $13,047.

Council carried a motion to accept the grant. The funds will also be used for a bocce ball sign and chairs.

“This is a project the museum board has been working on for a couple of years,” said Councillor Marcel Gauthier. “This will be excellent for the museum and its events.”

OPP Project Safe Trade

Mr. Williamson explained to council that the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has approached the town about Project Safe Trade, a place where individuals can exchange online goods safely. The Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP requested that the Northeast Town paint a parking space in front of the Little Current detachment and erect a sign marking the spot ‘Project Safe Trade.’

“There has been high profile murders linked to Kijiji sales,” commented Councillor Michael Erskine. “I am in support of this project and creating a safe spot for Island residents selling items.”

Council carried a motion supporting the project and encouraging residents of the Northeast Town and other communities to utilize the new location.

Fire department raise

Council carried a motion to increase the Northeast Town volunteer firefighters wage by $2. It was noted that there hasn’t been a raise in the past five years and that the raise would bring the hourly rate from $17 up to $19 for fight fighters, from $18 to $20 for officers and $20 to $22 for the fire chief and deputy fire chief.

Based on the average number of calls a year, the increase would equal an overall additional cost of $2,355.60.

Financial reports

Kim Knobel presented the accounts receivable reports to council. She noted that there had been $138,983.36 made in payments in January for accounts receivable for water and sewer and that there were currently 36 accounts over the $400 limit due to the recent billing and penalties applied for January.

For accounts receivable for taxes, Ms. Knobel said there were $142,397.60 made in payments. She added that the 2018 interim tax bills will be mailed by February 7, with due dates of February 28 and April 27.

Minutes from January 16 and 18 council and committee meetings

Borrowing and interim tax levy

Council carried Bylaw 2018-04, being a bylaw for the borrowing from TD Canada Trust until the taxes are collected. Town CAO Dave Williamson explained that this is standard annual bylaw for the town and is a good safety net, though rarely used by the municipality.

Council also carried Bylaw 2018-05 being a bylaw to provide for an interim tax levy and to provide for the payment of taxes and to provide for penalty and interest of 1.25 percent per month.

Lagoon expansion

Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin was pleased to report to council that the municipality had been successful in obtaining a $1,000,000 grant towards the expansion of the lagoon from FedNor.

Council carried a motion for the mayor and CAO to enter into a contribution agreement with FedNor.

Zoning bylaw review and update

The Northeast Town council carried a motion to hire J.L. Richards and Associates Limited to conduct a zoning bylaw review and update for the municipality. Mr. Williamson informed council that $17,000 had been set aside for the project in the 2017 budget and another $5,000 in the 2018 proposed budget.

2018 reserve schedule

Council reviewed the 2018 reserve schedule. Mr. Williamson explained that staff had recommended several changes in order to get rid of project line items that no longer exist and “clean it up.” Council approved the changes.

Strategic Initiatives Report

Mr. Williamson walked the Northeast Town council through the municipal Strategic Initiatives Report, noting the various goals council had set and what they have accomplished to date. The goals include: enhancing community infrastructure, creating an age-friendly community, strengthening the local economy, effective planning for future development, improving tourism promotion, ensuring a livable, healthy and sustainable community and promoting community development.

Fire department

Northeast Town Fire Chief Duane Deschamps reported that the fire department had two calls in January—a call for a lift assist at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current and responding to a fire alarm at Little Current Place on January 8.

He also noted that all the department equipment was in good working order.

Community services and public works

Community services manager Reid Taylor reported that the arena ice was in and running at normal capacity. He also noted that the New Year’s family event was very well attended.

For upcoming events he listed the Little Current Lion’s Club Winterfest on February 2 to 4, the Travelers Northern Ontario Men’s Curling Championships from February 8 to 11, a couples cooking class on February 12 and a family skate on Family Day on February 19.

He added that the parks, outdoor, marine and museum are all being inspected regularity.

The public works report noted that winter operations are underway and that the winter parking and snow removal rules are in effect—no pushing snow across roadways into ditches.

Councillor Bill Koehler commended the public works employees on the conditions of the town sidewalks.

Building controls

In the building controls report it was noted that there had been two permits issued to date this year with a total value of construction of $273,350 and a total building permit revenue of $3,460.20.