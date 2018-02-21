Mustangs kick of playoffs with wins

MANITOULIN—Both the Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustang boys’ and girls’ hockey teams started playoffs this week.

Although the Mustang boys’ lost their first game against Espanola in the division B playoffs last Wednesday 3-2, back on home ice the very next day, Thursday, they beat Espanola 6-2.

In final event of the best of three series, the two teams will face off today, Wednesday, February 21 at 3 pm at the Northeast Town Recreation Centre in Little Current.

The Mustang girls’ have also been hard at play facing off against L’Horizon earlier this month, tying 3-3.

On Tuesday, February 6 they played Confederation and won 8-1 and then again on February 8, winning 8-0.

In their semi finals, another best two out of three series, the girls’ played L’Horizon on Thursday, February 15 in M’Chigeeng and won 4-1. The Mustang girls’ were scheduled to play this past Tuesday, February 20 in Sudbury, and if they won they will move onto the finals. If they lose, they will play a ‘do or die’ game tomorrow, Thursday, February 22 in M’Chigeeng at 5 pm.