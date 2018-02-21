Manitoulin Centennial Manor Minutes

Administrator’s report

Manitoulin Centennial Manor Administrator Michelle Bond informed the board that the home was currently sitting at 98.33 percent occupancy and that the current waiting list shows 23 applicants.

“We had eight personal support worker shifts replaced by agency staff which is down from last month,” said Ms. Bond. “Staff have really been coming through and helping to cover shifts when needed.”

Ms. Bond said that there had been a problem with the elevator over the weekend and the repairs cost $4,000. “We will see that cost reflected in the February financials,” she noted.

She also told the board that the home had received a quote on the new patient ceiling lifts and that, with the money that was fundraised, the home would be able to purchase lifts for nine to 10 rooms.

Budget

The Manitoulin Centennial Manor board approved its 2018 budget which will see Island municipal allocations up two percent, plus an additional one-time amount to replace the Manor’s heating system (this will cost $93,000) divided between the municipalities, based on each municipality’s assessment.

Fundraising report

Board member Wendy Gauthier presented the fundraising report to council. She said that there was a group interested in kick-starting the next fundraising campaign for the Manor.

The board discussed possible focus options for the next campaign with staff. Ms. Bond recommended that the removal of the hallway carpets and replacing this with flooring would be a good project for the focus of the next fundraising campaign.

She explained that the rooms had had the carpeting replaced, as have the dinning rooms.

It was also noted that the carpets limit mobility for residents in wheelchairs and are a possible trip hazard for residents who drag their feet. It was added that carpets also pose problems regarding infection prevention and control.

The board decided that the new flooring for the Manor corridors should be the focus of the next fundraising campaign.

Next meeting

The next Manor board meeting will be held on Thursday, March 15.