Billings council to review economic development ideas for old St. Pauls’ Church

BILLINGS—The former St. Pauls’ on the Hill United Church is the oldest building in Kagawong. It is situated on a remarkable promontory property and is in remarkably good shape for its age. Billings acquired the venerable building from the Sudbury Presbytery of the United Church in mid-December last year and the town’s economic development committee has been pondering how the town can utilize the asset while bringing the edifice back to its roots.

The plan being proposed by the economic development committee would see the building rented out for seasonal use while the museum and the economic development committee work on fundraising efforts to restore the building to its original state.

“It is the oldest building in town and in excellent condition, considering its age,” said Billings Mayor Austin Hunt. “It was built by the town fathers around 1882-1883, shortly after the town was founded. The first two buildings they built were a school and the church.”

Mayor Hunt noted that two brothers (William and Robert Henry) originally came to the area in the 1870s from Toronto shortly after the region was surveyed to take advantage of the water power possibilities offered up by the flow over Bridal Veil Falls.

“Water power was, of course, a big thing in those days,” he said. “The brothers brought 15 families with them from Toronto. That was a lot of people back then.”

The Henry brothers were two sawmill owners from King Township near Toronto and they knew a good opportunity when they saw it. They were granted 800 acres and the mill site, provided they built a grist mill and brought 12 families to the region. A saw mill was up and running by 1874 and the grist facilities the following year.

Tragically, the brothers did not live to enjoy the fruits of their inspiration for very long, as both died tragically by drowning the same year—1882. One in the sinking of the Manitoulin in May and the other during the shipwreck of the Asia in September.

Billings Clerk/Treasurer/CAO Kathy McDonald confirmed that the township now owns the property; the deal closed on December 13.

While the economic development plan being considered by council proposes a seasonal use of the building which lacks water and sewer connections and therefore presently has no washroom facilities, ultimately it is hoped that the building would be restored to its original configuration. The building currently is clad in vinyl siding and boasts a steel roof—both products applied to the church in modern times.

It is anticipated that fundraising efforts by the economic development and museum committees will cover that restoration.

“The way it is laid out, it really shouldn’t cost the taxpayers anything,” said Ms. MacDonald. “It will be rented out, just like any other of the township buildings.”

The final decision, however, will rest with the deliberations of council.