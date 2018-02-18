WEATHER WARNING: Significant freezing rain on the way

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Significant freezing rain on the way.

Quite the battle between cold arctic air to the north and very mild air to the south is about to unfold across Northeastern Ontario.

A series of weather systems will track northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay beginning Monday night and continuing into Wednesday. This weather pattern places Northeastern Ontario on the cold side of the storm track, and in this case, will set the stage for periods of freezing rain across the region.

Latest indications suggest freezing rain will arrive Monday night with the first weather system. More freezing rain appears likely Tuesday as another weather system passes by.

Some rain is likely at times on Monday and again on Tuesday, as milder air pays a brief visit with temperatures sneaking above the zero degree mark.

Over northern parts well inland from the Great Lakes, it will be colder, and some of the precipitation will fall as ice pellets and snow.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Local power outages from ice buildup on exposed structures may also become an issue to deal with in areas that get significant freezing rain.

Environment Canada is closely monitoring this situation. Freezing rain warnings will likely be issued as this event draws near.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.