RCMP warn Wi-Fi users to be aware of ‘Honeypots’

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are warning the public that there are fake wireless networks that are claiming to be from the RCMP and want to remind you to protect yourself when accessing public Wi-Fi networks.

Wi-Fi networks with names that may appear to represent first responder networks such as police, fire or paramedics and are unsecured are more than likely a Wi-Fi ‘honeypot’ (a social engineering scam similar to phishing).

A honeypot is created for the purpose of enticing curious clients to connect to this network. Once connected, the person that set up the network can access your device. Once access is gained, it may be possible for them to obtain your personal information or control various components of your device such as cameras or microphones.

Ensure you stick to wireless networks and hotspots that you know in order to avoid the potential connection to a honeypot.

When setting up your own Wi-Fi network it is important to protect it from unwanted users by:

Setting a strong password Limiting access to specific authorized computers or devices Restricting the broadcast of the Wi-Fi name so only authorized users are able to sign in

Cyber Safe Tips:

https://www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/cnt/prtct-dvcs/cmptrs-tblts/wf-ntwrks-en….

https://www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/cnt/rsks/cmmn-thrts-en.aspx

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/to-ot/tis-set/cyber-tips-conseils-eng.htm

Anyone who feels their computer or device may have been compromised by an unauthorized user should check with their internet service provider and contact local police if they detect illegal activity.