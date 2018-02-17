Youths from Little Current, AOK and Manitowaning charged following rash of B&Es

LITTLE CURRENT—The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged five youths stemming from a series of break and enters and mischief in Little Current recently.

“The OPP arrested five youths on Monday, February 12,” said Manitoulin Detachment OPP Community Services Constable Marie Ford. “Break and enter and mischief charges were laid.”

Although the identities of the youths cannot be given under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, Ms. Ford did state that the youths were from Little Current, Aundeck Omni Kaning and Manitowaning. She also noted that one of the youths is 14 while the others are 17 years old.

The suspects broke into the Little Current LCBO in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 2 and stole items. Later the same day, the gained entry into the Holy Trinity Anglican Church where they caused damage and stole items from inside the church, including communion wine.

Constable Ford explained that “the charges are also in relation to mischief on a public school in Little Current (Little Current Public School).”

As of press time Monday, the trial dates had not yet been set.