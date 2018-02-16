SHIRLEY DOROTHEA LANKTREE February 27, 1928 – February 16, 2018

Shirley Dorothea Lanktree, formerly of Mindemoya, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 16, 2018 at William Osler Health Centre in Brampton, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was born on February 27, 1928 on Prince Edward Island to parents Francis (nee Rattray) and Frederick MacLeod (both deceased). Shirley was the beloved wife for 55 years to Douglas Lanktree (deceased 2008) and will be sadly missed by her son Robert Lanktree, daughter-in-law Shelley and their four children Andrew, Ryan, Scott and Robyn, with whom she shared many happy moments and family gatherings in Brampton. Shirley is also survived by her son John (wife Lois Ann) and their children Cody, Lisa, Lori and four great grandchildren. Also, sister-in-law Nora Hall and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Shirley was an active resident for the last 5 years at Southbrook Retirement Home in Brampton and will be greatly missed. Visitation one hour before the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday May 19, 2018 at 3:30pm at the United Church in Mindemoya. Reverend Mary Jo Tracy Officiating. Burial at Mindemoya Cemetery. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca