Right to the Point

MP Hughes calls on government to develop eating disorder strategy

OTTAWA—Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes is teaming up with the National Initiative for Eating Disorders (NIED) and supporters across Canada to encourage the government to develop a Canadian Strategy on Eating Disorders.

Ms. Hughes delivered petitions to parliament in support of her motion, M-117, which calls on the Minister of Health to work with the provinces, territories, and Indigenous communities towards the development of a Coordinated Canadian Strategy on Eating Disorders.

“Eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia, have the highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses,” said Ms. Hughes. “Children as young as seven are being diagnosed and hospitalized with eating disorders, and more than a million Canadians have been negatively affected by their own struggles with eating disorders or those of their loved ones.”

Ms. Hughes hopes the discussion will encourage young people to develop critical thinking with regard to current standards of beauty in society and the need to reduce social prejudices about weight.