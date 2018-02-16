Retired pastor nominated for minister emeritus designation

SILVER WATER—Erwin Thompson, a former long time pastor of the Western Manitoulin Pastoral Charge, has been nominated and chosen for a very prestigious Minister Emeritus Designation (by the Western Manitoulin Pastoral Charge).

At the Western Manitoulin Pastoral Charge annual meeting, held this past Sunday in Silver Water, Clerk of Session Irene Duncanson read a statement, “the term Minister Emeritus is an honorary title conferred upon a retired minister, acknowledging and celebrating the significant contribution he or she has made to encourage and support a particular community of faith. The title Minister Emeritus does not imply future responsibility or expectation, but is offered with affection as a sign of respect and a symbol of gratitude.”

“It is the wish of the Combined Session of the Western Manitoulin Pastoral Charge that the honorary title minister emeritus be conferred upon Erwin Thompson for the 25 years of faithful service he provided our communities and the wider church,” said Ms. Duncanson.

Reverend Janice Frame originally proposed the honorary title for Pastor Thompson. “It seemed to me that the longer I am involved in the ministry on Western Manitoulin the more I can appreciate the incredible ministry Erwin provided. I felt it would be appropriate to acknowledge this.”

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be nominated and approved for this recognition,” Mr. Thompson told the Recorder this past Monday. “When (Reverend) Janice (Frame) approached me about this I had to think about whether I should accept this.” He noted, “other Island ministers have provided a great deal of service and are deserving of this title as well.”

“It is a real honour,” stated Mr. Thompson.

Mr. Thompson had been pastor of four Western Manitoulin United Churches in Mills Township, Meldrum Bay, Elizabeth Bay and Silver Water starting in July 1988, until his retirement 25 years later.

In 2003, Pastor Thompson received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal, recognizing his contribution to his community and to Canada, along with 13 other Manitoulin residents. Ten years later, he was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal. It is rare that one person receives both medals.

Mr. Thompson has been Chaplin of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay for 26 years.