Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary makes generous donation to Manitoulin Health Centre for hospice

MINDEMOYA—The Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary has made a very generous donation in support of the hospice suite at the Mindemoya site of the Manitoulin Health Centre.

“Kindness, compassion and caregiving; these are words that exemplify a hospice suite,” said Judy Mackenzie, president of the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, as she and several other auxiliary members presented a cheque in the amount of $38,835.00 to representatives of the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) this past Tuesday at the Mindemoya Hospital.

Ms. Mackenzie explained that, “Mr. Harold Haner had left a generous bequeath to be disbursed by the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary. We also had donations from the Wendel Buie and the Glenn McDougall families, in memory. This made our total donation $38,835.00.”

MHC CEO Derek Graham said, “the gift provided through the Mindemoya Auxiliary, when added to the funds from the North East Local Heath Integrated Network (NE-LHIN) has allowed for the extent of renovations required to be completed. The result is a wonderful, spacious and beautiful hospice suite. MHC is very appreciative of this generosity.”