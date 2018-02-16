Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary makes generous donation to Manitoulin Health Centre for hospice

By
Expositor Staff
-
Members of the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary presented a cheque in the amount of $38,835.00 to the Manitoulin Health Centre, earlier this week. The funds will go toward the hospice suite at the Mindemoya Hospital. In photo, left to right, are auxiliary members Carol Gilmore, Anna Orford, Judy Mackenzie, Derek Graham CEO of the MHC and auxiliary members Marilyn Holmes and Evelyn Cardiff. PHOTO BY LORI MASTELKO

MINDEMOYA—The Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary has made a very generous donation in support of the hospice suite at the Mindemoya site of the Manitoulin Health Centre.

“Kindness, compassion and caregiving; these are words that exemplify a hospice suite,” said Judy Mackenzie, president of the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, as she and several other auxiliary members presented a cheque in the amount of $38,835.00 to representatives of the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) this past Tuesday at the Mindemoya Hospital.

Ms. Mackenzie explained that, “Mr. Harold Haner had left a generous bequeath to be disbursed by the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary. We also had donations from the Wendel Buie and the Glenn McDougall families, in memory. This made our total donation $38,835.00.”

MHC CEO Derek Graham said, “the gift provided through the Mindemoya Auxiliary, when added to the funds from the North East Local Heath Integrated Network (NE-LHIN) has allowed for the extent of renovations required to be completed. The result is a wonderful, spacious and beautiful hospice suite. MHC is very appreciative of this generosity.”                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

