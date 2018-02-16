FONOM and NOMA expecting increase in number of long-term care beds for the North

NORTHERN ONTARIO—The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) are pleased to learn that the government will soon be announcing calls for proposals for new bed developments in long-term care.

The government had committed to creating 5,000 new long-term care beds by 2022 and over 30,000 new beds over the next decade which was outlined in their recent paper, “Aging with Confidence: Ontario’s Action Plan for Seniors,” and reiterated in the Fall economic statement. This commitment was welcome news by stakeholders advocating for greater system capacity to address the growing number of seniors.

“We are pleased that the government is moving forward and taking concrete action to increase the number of long-term care beds in the province,” said Mayor Al Spacek of Kapuskasing and FONOM President. “Northern Ontario feels the effects of an

aging population disproportionately than the rest of the province. We hope the North will see their fair share of new beds.”

“Ontario seniors deserve the best care and support as possible. As Northerners, we have long been advocating for a commitment to provide more long-term care beds in our communities,” said Wendy Landry, president of NOMA. “The ability for people to age in their home community, surrounded by family and friends enhances patient outcomes and provides for a vibrant and inclusive community.”

FONOM and NOMA are encouraging their membership to begin preparing to submit proposals to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.