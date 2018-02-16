C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going strong!

by Rachael Orford

I hope that everyone had a good Valentine’s Day!

Is everyone a little tired from staying up late at night or getting up early in the morning to watch the Winter Olympics? Either way, I hope you are enjoying them.

A joke for you: What is the fastest bug at the Olympics? The quicket.

From Tuesday February 6 to Friday February 9, the Grade 7s were in McDougall, Ontario for a Tim Hortons Camp. The students boarded a couch bus early Tuesday morning and came back on Friday. The Grade 7s were joined by students from Central Manitoulin Public School, Assiginack Public School and A.B. Ellis Public School.

During their time at the camp the students tubed, kick sledded, snowshoed, played gaga ball, survivor and capture the flag. They made crafts, sang and put on a talent show!

The counselors were an energetic and motivating group who made things fun and taught the students about resolving conflict, developing positive relationships and making a difference in their school and home communities. The students accomplished this through cooperative games and outdoor experiences. Students were also expected to set up and tidy up as a team at meal-time.

The students from each school are planning a way to give back to their school and community. Each school has a few project ideas and they will work together to develop and complete them. The camp counselors are ready to help the kids put it together and encourage the roll out of the project. The students will return to the Tim Hortons Camp in April.

On Monday, February 12, the nurses from the health unit visited the Grade 8 class to talk about growth mindset. Growth mindset is understanding that peoples’ talents and abilities can be developed through effort, good teaching and persistence.

On Tuesday, February 13, students from Grades 4 through 8 went to Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) for the dress rehearsal of ‘The Sound of Music.’ The production of ‘the Sound of Music’ can be seen tonight, February 16 and tomorrow night, February 17 at 7 pm each evening.

On Wednesday, February 14, the Legion public speaking finals took place. Speakers in each division delivered their speeches and the winners were chosen. Congratulations to all speakers!

Yesterday, February 15, was the Island Chess tournament. Schools from all over the Island sent their best chess players from Grades 4-8 to compete. There were different divisions depending on grade. More details to follow. ‘Thank you’ to Mrs. Flood for helping prepare our chess players.

Monday, February 19 is family day. Students and staff will not be going to school. I hope everyone has a great day with their families.

On Wednesday, February 21, first-term report cards will go home. Please make sure that you receive it! If not, check the bottom of your child’s backpack.

Wednesday, February 21 is also the day the Grade 7 and 8 skiers are leaving for Searchmont in Sault Ste. Marie. The students will take a bus to Sault Ste. Marie and ski for two days before returning home on the night of Friday, February 23.

Joke of the week: What did the hamburger give his sweetheart? An onion ring.

Have a great and safe Family Day!

Upcoming events include, Family Day, ski trip and report cards.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve.”