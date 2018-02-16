AUDREY IRENE (LEWIS) MOGGY February 29, 1932 – February 14, 2018. In loving memory of Audrey Moggy, a resident of Manitowaning, who passed away at the Little Current hospital on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the age of 85. She was born in Sheguiandah, daughter of the late Cliff and Margaret Lewis. Audrey was a farming wife and a hockey mom. She enjoyed baking, church, sewing and quilting. Many memories will be cherished by all who knew her. Audrey leaves behind her husband Ralph of 68 years. Mother of Larry (Sue), Dallas (Noella), Blaine (Fran), Royce (predeceased), Marvin (Lois) and Terry (Joyce). Grandmother of Derrick, Devin, Angie, Darcy, Amanda, Andrew, Geoff, Melissa, Matthew, Kendra, Maggie, Dylan and David. Great-grandmother of Brittany, Ryan, Chloe, Austen, Taylor, Leo, Kate, Carey, Gerry and Earl. Sister of James (predeceased), wife Janene. Sister-in-law of Eileen, Melvin, Bruce, and predeceased by Carl and Leona. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends were called to the United Church in Manitowaning on Frida, February 16 from 7-9. Funeral Service was at 11 am Saturday, February 17, 2018 followed by a luncheon. Burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements by Island Funeral Home.