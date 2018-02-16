NIPISSING—The Anishinabek Nation has joined Saskatchewan First Nation chiefs in solidarity to support the family and friends of Colten Boushie. A Saskatchewan jury acquitted Gerald Stanley of responsibility for Mr. Boushie’s death. The concerns stem from there being an all-white jury in the case, under the supervision of a white judge.

The Anishinabek News reported on February 10, the Anishinabek Nation believes that jury selection alone won’t repair a relationship that continues to exist in a state of crises. Canada must decide once and for all if it is prepared to make fundamental changes that are long overdue. The time for talk has long passed, the Anishinabek Nation says.

“I think about all that we’ve done to try and build relationships,” said Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee, in a release. “What have we really accomplished? Do we really truly have a willing partner that wants to change? There has been no justice for Colten. Like many, I knew the outcome of this trial before the jury even deliberated. This is just adding to the list of people that have been killed.”

It was explained the 22 year-old Colten Boushie was from Red Pheasant First Nation. He died of a gunshot wound to the head on Stanley’s Farm near Biggar, Saskatchewan, in August 2016.