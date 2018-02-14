Manitoulin Centennial Manor board approves 2018 budget

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin Centennial Manor board has approved its 2018 budget which will see Island municipalities’ allocations up two percent, plus an additional one-time rate to replace the Manor’s heating system.

Manor Board administrator Michelle Bond explained that staff hadn’t anticipated the installation of the new heating and ventilation system costing $40,000, but that that additional amount was able to be worked into the 2018 budget. She also reminded the board that they had been able to purchase the needed air conditioning units out of the 2017 budget and that they were onsite ready to be installed.

ExtendiCare Regional Director Keith Clement told the board that the cost of the actual heating unit was expected to be $120,000, rather than the $85,000 they had anticipated prior to the New Year. He explained that $27,000 of the cost was able to be incorporated into the budget, but that an additional $93,000 was needed to be found from the Island municipalities that jointly own the Manor.

The manor board decided to ask the municipalities for a one-time amount based on each municipality’s assessment to raise the required $93,000 to purchase the needed equipment.

Ms. Bond broke the amount down for each municipality, noting that Tehkummah would be paying $4,447.99; Central Manitoulin, $20,181.21; Assiginack, $10,017.18; The Northeast Town, $30,528.15; Billings, $9,122.55; Gordon/Barrie Island, $7,276.08; Gore Bay, $5,829.09; Burpee and Mills, $4,428.10; and Cockburn Island, $1,169.65.

The board noted that the municipalities would be billed this amount in addition to their two percent municipal allocation increase on March 1, 2018 and that the payment could be made in one or two instalments.

It was also noted by Ms. Bond that the budget’s maintenance line had remained unchanged, as per the board’s request.

“Our heating system went down in December,” said Central Manitoulin’s representative on the board Pat MacDonald, referring to the Central Manitoulin office heating system in Mindemoya. “I know our council sympathizes with what the Manor is going through with the heating system.”

“I am quite happy with this budget and the process,” noted board member Wendy Gauthier. “Some serious work has been done over the last few years such as the updated call bell system, the replacement of the air conditioning unit and now the heating. These are all positive steps moving forward for the Manor.

The board carried a motion to approve the 2018 budget as presented.