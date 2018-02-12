ELIZABETH MARY ANNE CRACK “Betty” February 29, 1940 – February 7, 2018 Betty, a resident of Little Current. Died peacefully at Health Sciences North, Sudbury on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Mervyn Crack. Dear mother of daughters Debra, Sherylanne (Ian), Kelly, Stacey and Greta Dearing. Loving grandmother of Mark (Shannon), Cindy (Michael), Samantha, Andrew, Sean, Emma (Jarrett), Raegan, Devon, Phillip, Ethan and Savannah. Proud great-grandmother of Dante, Cicely, Logan and Tennessee. Predeceased by parents Sophie (nee Daniels) and Michael Manitowabi. Predeceased by brothers Michael “Sonny”, Alphonse and Vincent and sisters Joyce, Cecilia, Rita, Lucy and Margaret. Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Betty loved to sew and enjoyed knitting, crochet, Blue Jays baseball, and doing crafts and crosswords. Memorial Service was 2 pm on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Kingdom Hall, Little Current. Donations to MHC Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca