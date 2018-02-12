ALICE LAUREEN KITCHEKEG December 3, 1951 – February 5, 2018 Our beloved Mother passed away in her home in Wikwemikong on Monday, February 05, 2018. As she begins her journey, she will be greeted by her spouse, Lloyd Nedawash and their son, Wayne. She will be reunited with her Mother, Nancy and her siblings, Clemen, Tony, John, Jimmy and Doris. She will be greatly missed by her surviving children, Toby, Keith and Tanya and her sister Viola and godchild, Kim. She leaves behind cherished grandchildren: Eden, Daniella, Donovan, Owen, Lillianna, Olivia, Aanzhenii, Miah and great-grandchild, Chase. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews and friends. Our Mother lived a happy humble life and was loved and cherished by all those she befriended. She had a happy and cheerful aura that was present to everyone. She will be especially missed for her clever comebacks that would surprise most as she was often the quiet listener. Our Mom enjoyed quality time with family at camps and outings. Her favourite pastime was playing bingo and listening to country classics. Visitation commenced Thursday, February 8, 2018 at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah, Ontario. Funeral service was held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11 am. Followed by cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home of Sudbury, Ontario.